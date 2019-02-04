English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Madras HC Rejects PIL Seeking Direction to FM to Bring Back Black Money Stashed Abroad
The petitioner also sought a direction from the court to the Central Public Information Office to furnish a final reply to his application under the RTI Act , saying he had only received interim replies from the finance ministry so far.
File photo of the Madras High Court.
Loading...
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Union Finance Ministry to take action on a representation for bringing back black money stashed away abroad based on recommendations of a task force set up by the BJP in 2011.
Petitioner R Natarajan also sought a direction from the court to the Central Public Information Office to furnish a final reply to his application under the Right to Information Act on the matter, saying he had only received interim replies from the finance ministry so far.
A division bench of Justice S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed the PIL, saying the representation and the RTI application filed on November 5 last year were the same and the latter was under investigation by the concerned department.
Moreover, some interim replies had already been given to the petitioner, it said.
The petitioner had contended that the BJP, which came to power at the Centre in 2014, had not acted on the recommendations the task force had made in its January 31, 2011 report.
The suggestions included obtaining a declaration from the office bearers of political parties, ministers and MPs about their wealth abroad, he submitted.
The task force comprised S Gurumurthy, currently a non-official director on the board of the Reserve Bank of India; National Security Advisor Ajit Doval; finance professor at Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, R Vaidyanathan and senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Petitioner R Natarajan also sought a direction from the court to the Central Public Information Office to furnish a final reply to his application under the Right to Information Act on the matter, saying he had only received interim replies from the finance ministry so far.
A division bench of Justice S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed the PIL, saying the representation and the RTI application filed on November 5 last year were the same and the latter was under investigation by the concerned department.
Moreover, some interim replies had already been given to the petitioner, it said.
The petitioner had contended that the BJP, which came to power at the Centre in 2014, had not acted on the recommendations the task force had made in its January 31, 2011 report.
The suggestions included obtaining a declaration from the office bearers of political parties, ministers and MPs about their wealth abroad, he submitted.
The task force comprised S Gurumurthy, currently a non-official director on the board of the Reserve Bank of India; National Security Advisor Ajit Doval; finance professor at Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, R Vaidyanathan and senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Remains First Choice
- EXCLUSIVE | Legend Murali Not Hopeful of Future After Australia Walloping
- Marvel Drops New Avengers Endgame Teaser: Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk Prepare to Beat Thanos
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2 Highlights: As It Happened
- This Tibetan Monk-Turned Transgender Model from Bhikku is Now a Queer Social Media Icon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results