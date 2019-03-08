English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madras HC Rejects Plea Against Transporting Semi-Carved Vishu Idol to Bengaluru Temple
The petitioner P Rathinam of Namakkal district said a religious trust in Bengaluru had obtained permission from the Tamil Nadu government in 2014 to quarry 460 metres of charnockite stone to carve out a 64-foot statue of Lord Vishnu.
File photo of the Madras High Court.
Chennai: The Madras High Court Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the transportation of a semi-carved idol of Lord Vishnu for installation at a temple in Bengaluru.
A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad while dismissing the public interest litigation (PIL), said in its order that the authorities concerned had accorded necessary permission to transport the semi-carved idol in 2014 itself.
The Tiruvannamalai district Collector submitted that all precautionary measures had been taken and his status report mentions the steps taken by the authorities, it said.
The petitioner P Rathinam of Namakkal district said a religious trust in Bengaluru had obtained permission from the Tamil Nadu government in 2014 to quarry 460 metres of charnockite stone from a hillock in Korakottai village in Tiruvannamalai district.
The purpose was to carve out a 64-foot statue of Lord Vishnu.
Since such a huge rock could not be transported easily, the trust had engaged the services of a specially-designed truck.
He alleged as the roads are narrow to accommodate the huge truck with 160 wheels, many residential houses and commercial establishments en route were being demolished to pave the way for the truck.
Though the trust had promised to compensate the property owners, the entire amount was not paid, the petitioner alleged.
