English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madras HC Rejects Plea by Maran Brothers To Quash Charges in Illegal Telephone Exchange Case
The Madras High Court had on October 25 reserved its order on the petitions filed by Maran brothers challenging the framing of charges against them and others by a CBI court in the alleged illegal telephone exchange case.
Loading...
New Delhi: A single-judge bench of the Madras High Court has rejected the plea by Maran brothers to quash charges framed against them by a CBI court in the alleged illegal telephone exchange case.
The Madras High Court had on October 25 reserved its order on the petitions filed by Maran brothers challenging the framing of charges against them and others by a CBI court in the alleged illegal telephone exchange case.
Justice AD Jagadish Chandira rejected the plea by Maran brothers to quash charges against them.
A CBI court had in August framed charges and ordered trial of former Union Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and others in the case of alleged setting up of “illegal” telephone exchanges to benefit the Sun TV Network of his elder brother Kalanithi Maran during 2004-06.
Special Judge R Vasanthi framed the charges over a month after the Madras High Court quashed the CBI court’s earlier order discharging all the accused.
The Maran brothers have sought quashing of the charges against them.
The charges date back to the time when Dayanidhi Maran, a grandnephew of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, was the Union minister for telecommunications and information technology in the UPA-1 government.
The CBI has alleged that he misused his official position and got private telephone exchanges installed at his various residences here which were used for business transactions of the Sun Network.
The high court had on July 25 held there were ‘heaps’ of material evidence against the accused and had directed the special court to frame charges and conclude the trial within a year.
The bench had given its order on a CBI plea challenging the discharge of the accused by Special Judge S Natarajan on March 14 this year.
The Madras High Court had on October 25 reserved its order on the petitions filed by Maran brothers challenging the framing of charges against them and others by a CBI court in the alleged illegal telephone exchange case.
Justice AD Jagadish Chandira rejected the plea by Maran brothers to quash charges against them.
A CBI court had in August framed charges and ordered trial of former Union Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and others in the case of alleged setting up of “illegal” telephone exchanges to benefit the Sun TV Network of his elder brother Kalanithi Maran during 2004-06.
Special Judge R Vasanthi framed the charges over a month after the Madras High Court quashed the CBI court’s earlier order discharging all the accused.
The Maran brothers have sought quashing of the charges against them.
The charges date back to the time when Dayanidhi Maran, a grandnephew of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, was the Union minister for telecommunications and information technology in the UPA-1 government.
The CBI has alleged that he misused his official position and got private telephone exchanges installed at his various residences here which were used for business transactions of the Sun Network.
The high court had on July 25 held there were ‘heaps’ of material evidence against the accused and had directed the special court to frame charges and conclude the trial within a year.
The bench had given its order on a CBI plea challenging the discharge of the accused by Special Judge S Natarajan on March 14 this year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- ‘Thor' Chris Hemsworth Has a Special Diwali Wish For His Indian Fans
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 1: At Rs 50 Crore, it Records Bollywood’s Biggest Opening Ever
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
- Meet Kodo Nishimura, The Japanese Monk Who Loves Make-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...