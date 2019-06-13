Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Madras HC Seeks Report from Tamil Nadu Govt Over Water Crisis in Chennai

The city has been grappling with water shortage and residents are mostly dependent on tankers to meet their daily needs.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:June 13, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Madras HC Seeks Report from Tamil Nadu Govt Over Water Crisis in Chennai
Representative image.
Loading...

Chennai: The Madras High Court has asked the Tamil Nadu government to list measures it has taken to ensure water availability in the state capital.

Coming down heavily on the ruling AIADMK government, the court questioned the Tamil Nadu government on the status of desalination plants that were constructed along the East Coast Road and other places.

The court ordered the state government to submit details of desalination and water availability measures on June 17.

A division bench of justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad directed Additional Government Pleader E Manoharan to submit the report, while hearing the case on Wednesday.

The city has been grappling with water shortage and residents are mostly dependent on tankers to meet their daily needs.

IMG-20190613-WA0006

The four reservoirs supplying water in Chennai are almost dry and residents have been suffering for at least two months now.

The Chembarambakkam lake, which has a full storage capacity of 3,645 million cubic feet (mcft) of water, at present, has just 1mcft water left. On the same day, last year, the reservoir had 1,108mcft water.

While the Poondy reservoir has 34 mcft water, the Cholavaram reservoir has turned dry, according to official data.

Out of a total storage capacity of 11,257mcft of water, reservoirs feeding Chennai have only 36mcft water left.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram