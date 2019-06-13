Madras HC Seeks Report from Tamil Nadu Govt Over Water Crisis in Chennai
The city has been grappling with water shortage and residents are mostly dependent on tankers to meet their daily needs.
Representative image.
Chennai: The Madras High Court has asked the Tamil Nadu government to list measures it has taken to ensure water availability in the state capital.
Coming down heavily on the ruling AIADMK government, the court questioned the Tamil Nadu government on the status of desalination plants that were constructed along the East Coast Road and other places.
The court ordered the state government to submit details of desalination and water availability measures on June 17.
A division bench of justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad directed Additional Government Pleader E Manoharan to submit the report, while hearing the case on Wednesday.
The four reservoirs supplying water in Chennai are almost dry and residents have been suffering for at least two months now.
The Chembarambakkam lake, which has a full storage capacity of 3,645 million cubic feet (mcft) of water, at present, has just 1mcft water left. On the same day, last year, the reservoir had 1,108mcft water.
While the Poondy reservoir has 34 mcft water, the Cholavaram reservoir has turned dry, according to official data.
Out of a total storage capacity of 11,257mcft of water, reservoirs feeding Chennai have only 36mcft water left.
