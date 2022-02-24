Madras HC Upholds 2019 Nadigar Sangam Election, Asks to Declare Results in Four Weeks

The Madras High Court, on February 23, ordered the counting of the votes upholding the validity of the elections of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), popularly known as Nadigar Sangam. The elections to choose the office bearers of the Nadigar Sangam were held on 23 June 2019. In January 2020; a single judge bench of the HC had declared the election null and void.

The court ordered the counting of votes from ballot boxes, which were kept in a bank locker after the polls due to the ongoing hearing of the case. The HC has directed the election officers to declare the results after counting of the votes.

A two-judge bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Mohammed Shaffiq in its order asked the authorities to declare the results of the Nadigar Sangam elections within four weeks. However, to avoid any mistake in counting, the court has said that the declaration of results should not be done before three weeks.

In its January 2020 order, the single judge bench had asked that fresh elections should be held within three months by appointing a new election officer. Nadigar Sangam had filed an appeal against the order before a larger bench.

Actors Vishal Krishna, Nasser and Karthi were the office-bearers when the elections for SIAA were declared in 2019. However, the registrar of SIAA had suspended the elections indefinitely after a few members complained that their names were removed from the electoral rolls. Other office-bearers of Nadigar Sangam approached the High Court and the court allowed them to hold polls on June 23, 2019, with a condition that the votes should not be counted until the final disposal of the case.

When the writ petition again came up for hearing in January 2020, the single bench of Justice K Kalyanasundaram declared the elections held on June 23, 2019 as null and void. Later a fresh petition was filed to review the judgement.

