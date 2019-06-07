Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Madras High Court Asks Why Helmet Rule Not Enforced in Chennai

The Madras High Court insisted that authorities must take stringent action against the violators by imposing a heavy penalty and impounding the vehicles.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Madras High Court Asks Why Helmet Rule Not Enforced in Chennai
File photo of Madras High Court.
Loading...

Chennai: The Madras High Court asked why the compulsory helmet rule for both rider and pillion could not be implemented here while the same was successfully enforced in cities like Delhi and Bengaluru.

"We have not seen a single pillion rider wearing helmet," a division bench of Justice S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed.

The bench made the observation Thursday while hearing a plea moved by KK Rajendran seeking to implement the compulsory helmet rule both for rider and pillion.

When the PIL came up for hearing, the court insisted that authorities must take stringent action against the violators by imposing a heavy penalty and impounding the vehicles.

To this, additional advocate general Aravind Pandian said as per the Motor Vehicles Act, only Rs 100 can be levied as penalty for violation of helmet rule.

As to impounding vehicles, the First Bench of the court has already passed appropriate directions to impound vehicles for violation of the helmet rule. Such impounded vehicles are returned

only on production of a new helmet with bill, the Additional Advocate General added.

This apart, the AAG submitted that authorities have powers only to temporarily suspend the driving licences of violators.

Recording the submissions, the bench directed authorities to strictly enforce the First Bench order to impound violating vehicles and posted the plea to June 12 for further hearing.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram