Madras High Court Directs Police to Stop Accepting Gifts, Bouquets and Rewards

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
1-min read

Madras High Court Directs Police to Stop Accepting Gifts, Bouquets and Rewards

Behaviour of public servants inside and outside office must be good and they are always expected to maintain good conduct in public, the court said.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Madras High Court Directs Police to Stop Accepting Gifts, Bouquets and Rewards
File photo of the Madras High Court.
Loading...

Madurai: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu police chief to issue a circular within six weeks to all police officers in the state to enforce rules of conduct, which bar them from accepting gifts, rewards and dowry.

Justice SM Subramaniam, who gave the direction while hearing a petition by a sub-inspector of police against deferment of his promotion as inspector in view of a pending criminal case, observed a government servant must have a clean record.

Behaviour of public servants inside and outside office must be good and they are always expected to maintain good conduct in public, the court said.

In addition, the Tamil Nadu subordinate police officers' rules of conduct say behaviour unbecoming of government servant itself is a misconduct.

Moreover, Rule 4 says gifts, reward and dowry are prohibited. Even complimentary gift of flowers or fruits or similar articles of trifling values are also prohibited, the judge said.

It was visible in the public domain that a large number of flowers and bouquets are shared by way of gifts in the police department, the court noted.

Such incidents were broadcast through TV channels.

The DGP was bound to remind the police officials of the rules so as to ensure that such expensive flowers, bouquets or similar articles are not presented to any police official, the judge said and directed the police chief to issue a proper circular.

On the petition by S Thennarasu, the judge said his promotion could be considered after disposal of the criminal case.

"If there is no other impediment for grant of promotion to the post of inspector, then the petitioner's case can be considered," the judge said and disposed of the petition.

Thennarasu submitted that he was directly recruited as sub-inspector. He had meritorious service, but on account of certain private disputes, the criminal case was registered and citing it his promotion was deferred by August 18, 2014 order, which he sought to quash.

The judge said the court was of the considered opinion that any public servant cannot be exempted from the principle that registration of criminal case is a bar for further promotion.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram