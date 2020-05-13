INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Madras High Court Imposes Rs 20,000 Cost, Dismisses PIL Related to Online Liquor Sales

Men make a queue outside a TASMAC shop. (News18)

Men make a queue outside a TASMAC shop. (News18)

Madras HC had directed closure of liquor shops till the end of Covid-19 lockdown, a day after they had re-opened after over 40 days.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 8:12 PM IST
Share this:

The Madras High Court on Wednesday imposed a cost of Rs 20,000 and dismissed a PIL seeking to restrain state-run TASMAC from commencing online retail sale of liquor without making available a mobile app or website for the purpose.

A special bench of Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana directed petitioner, advocate Ramkumar Adityan, to remit the cost to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

It was on the petitioner's another public interest litigation petition that the court had on May 8 directed closure of the liquor shops till the end of COVID-19 lockdown, a day after they had re-opened after over 40 days.

The court had then gave the interim order, saying its earlier guidelines on liquor sales to ensure social distancing and other safety measures against COVID-19 had been violated.

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading