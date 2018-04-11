GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Madras High Court Recruitment 2018: 82 Personal Assistant/Clerk Posts, Apply Before 2nd May 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:April 11, 2018, 5:49 PM IST
File photo of the Madras High Court.
Madras High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 82 vacancies for the post of Personal Assistant and Personal Clerk to Hon’ble Judges, Registrars and Deputy Registrars, has begun on the official website of High Court, Madras - hcmadras.tn.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before 2nd May 2018.

High Court Madras Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Personal Assistant to the Hon’ble Judges - 71

Personal Assistant (to the Registrars) - 10

Personal Clerk (to the Deputy Registrars) - 1

Eligibility Criteria:
Personal Assistant to the Hon’ble Judges - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Science, Arts, Commerce, Engineering, Medicine, or any other discipline of a recognized University in Indian Union in 10+2+3 or 11+1+ 3 pattern. The applicant also must have passed the Certificate Course in Computer on Office Automation conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education.

Personal Assistant (to the Registrars) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Science, Arts, Commerce, Engineering, Medicine, or any other discipline of a recognized University.

Personal Clerk (to the Deputy Registrars) - The applicant must have passed the Government Technical Examination in Shorthand and Typewriting in English and Tamil. The applicant also must have passed the Certificate Course in Computer on Office Automation conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the following url:
http://www.hcmadras.tn.nic.in/Notf56of2018.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must fall between 18 years to 45 years as on 1st July 2018.

Application Fee:
Unreserved/BC/ BCM/ MBC/ DC - Rs.500
SC/ ST - NIL

Pay Scale:
Personal Assistant to the Hon’ble Judges - Rs.56,100 to Rs.1,77,500 plus special pay.

Personal Assistant (to the Registrars) - Rs.36,400 to Rs.1,15,700

Personal Clerk (to the Deputy Registrars) - Rs.20,600 to Rs.65,500

How to apply for Madras High Court Recruitment for Personal Assistant and Personal Clerk?

Step 1 - Visit the official website - www.hcmadras.tn.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the notification that reads, ‘Notification - Applications are invited for the post of P.A. to the Hon'ble Judges / Personal Assistant to the Registrars / Personal Clerk to the Deputy Registrars in the Madras High Court Service’

Step 3 – Download the prescribed application format for the relevant job you wish to apply

Step 4 – Send duly filled in application form via email at recruitment.mhc@gov.in

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, Skill Test and Interview.

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

