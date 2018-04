Madras High Court Recruitment 2018: 82 Personal Assistant/Clerk Posts, Apply Before 2nd May 2018

Madras High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 82 vacancies for the post of Personal Assistant and Personal Clerk to Hon’ble Judges, Registrars and Deputy Registrars, has begun on the official website of High Court, Madras - hcmadras.tn.nic.in.Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before 2nd May 2018.Personal Assistant to the Hon’ble Judges - 71Personal Assistant (to the Registrars) - 10Personal Clerk (to the Deputy Registrars) - 1Personal Assistant to the Hon’ble Judges - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Science, Arts, Commerce, Engineering, Medicine, or any other discipline of a recognized University in Indian Union in 10+2+3 or 11+1+ 3 pattern. The applicant also must have passed the Certificate Course in Computer on Office Automation conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education.Personal Assistant (to the Registrars) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Science, Arts, Commerce, Engineering, Medicine, or any other discipline of a recognized University.Personal Clerk (to the Deputy Registrars) - The applicant must have passed the Government Technical Examination in Shorthand and Typewriting in English and Tamil. The applicant also must have passed the Certificate Course in Computer on Office Automation conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the following url:The age of the applicants must fall between 18 years to 45 years as on 1st July 2018.Unreserved/BC/ BCM/ MBC/ DC - Rs.500SC/ ST - NILPersonal Assistant to the Hon’ble Judges - Rs.56,100 to Rs.1,77,500 plus special pay.Personal Assistant (to the Registrars) - Rs.36,400 to Rs.1,15,700Personal Clerk (to the Deputy Registrars) - Rs.20,600 to Rs.65,500How to apply for Madras High Court Recruitment for Personal Assistant and Personal Clerk?Step 1 - Visit the official website - www.hcmadras.tn.nic.in Step 2 - Click on the notification that reads, ‘Notification - Applications are invited for the post of P.A. to the Hon'ble Judges / Personal Assistant to the Registrars / Personal Clerk to the Deputy Registrars in the Madras High Court Service’Step 3 – Download the prescribed application format for the relevant job you wish to applyStep 4 – Send duly filled in application form via email at recruitment.mhc@gov.inCandidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, Skill Test and Interview.