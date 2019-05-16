English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madras High Court Reserves Orders on Haasan's Anticipatory Bail Plea
Police in Aravakurichi in Karur district have registered a case against the actor based on a complaint filed by a right wing activist.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. (PTI)
Loading...
Madurai: The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail petition filed by MNM chief Kamal Haasan over his "free India's first extremist was a Hindu" remark made during an election meeting in the Aravkurichi assembly constituency.
When the bail plea by the actor-politician came up, Justice B Pugalendhi reserved the orders without mentioning a date.
Police in Aravakurichi in Karur district have registered a case against the actor based on a complaint filed by a right wing activist.
Haasan had filed the plea after the court on Wednesday declined to quash the FIR against him, saying that such pleas cannot be taken up as emergent petitions during the vacation and that if an anticipatory bail application was filed, it could be taken up for hearing.
The FIR against him was registered over his "free India's first extremist was a Hindu" remark that he made on Sunday.
A case was registered under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with "outraging religious feelings" and "promoting enmity between different groups" respectively.
Haasan had contended that attempts were being made to malign his good name among the public.
He had submitted that his statement about Nathuram Godse was not a distorted one.
"In fact, he (Godse) himself in his statement during the hearing of the Gandhi assassination case and in his book "Why I Killed Gandhi" had categorically admitted that he was a Hindu and Gandhi was the reason for the partition of India," Haasan submitted.
He said he was willing to abide by the conditions for grant of anticipatory bail.
When the bail plea by the actor-politician came up, Justice B Pugalendhi reserved the orders without mentioning a date.
Police in Aravakurichi in Karur district have registered a case against the actor based on a complaint filed by a right wing activist.
Haasan had filed the plea after the court on Wednesday declined to quash the FIR against him, saying that such pleas cannot be taken up as emergent petitions during the vacation and that if an anticipatory bail application was filed, it could be taken up for hearing.
The FIR against him was registered over his "free India's first extremist was a Hindu" remark that he made on Sunday.
A case was registered under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with "outraging religious feelings" and "promoting enmity between different groups" respectively.
Haasan had contended that attempts were being made to malign his good name among the public.
He had submitted that his statement about Nathuram Godse was not a distorted one.
"In fact, he (Godse) himself in his statement during the hearing of the Gandhi assassination case and in his book "Why I Killed Gandhi" had categorically admitted that he was a Hindu and Gandhi was the reason for the partition of India," Haasan submitted.
He said he was willing to abide by the conditions for grant of anticipatory bail.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results