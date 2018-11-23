English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madras High Court Slams Tamil Nadu’s Freebie Culture, Says It Has Made People Lazy
The Madras High Court said people had become lazy due to this culture and it has forced migrant workers from the northern states to take up menial jobs to avail these benefits.
File photo of the Madras High Court.
New Delhi: In a significant move, the Madras High Court took exception to the state government giving freebies to the people irrespective of their economic status.
The court said people had become lazy due to this culture and it has forced migrant workers from the northern states to take up menial jobs to avail these benefits.
A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose observed while dealing with a petition that sought free rice to all ration card-holders under the PDS scheme without impacting the supply of food grains to people below the poverty line (BPL).
“It is obligatory on the part of the government to provide basic needs such as rice and groceries only to poor people. However, the successive governments have extended the benefits to all for political gains. As a result, now the people expect everything for free from the government,” the court said.
The bench led by Justice Kirubakaran had asked a slew of queries to the government lawyer, regarding the efficiency of the PDS system while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed against the preventive detention of a black marketeer last month.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan responded to the court by saying that the Tamil Nadu government has booked nearly 440 officials of the civil supplies corporation in the last 10 years for wrongdoings related to rice distribution under the PDS scheme.
However, the court was not satisfied with the response and it asked the government to give details of the detainees. It sought their designation and also how they were taken into custody under the Goondas Act.
The court was also worried over rice being distributed free of cost, which resulted in government incurring a loss of Rs 2,000 crore every year.
In addition to this, the court directed the advocate general to ascertain by November 30 whether the government would limit supply of free rice to BPL families only and it also asked the civil supplies corporation to submit annual reports of the last 10 years.
The court said people had become lazy due to this culture and it has forced migrant workers from the northern states to take up menial jobs to avail these benefits.
A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose observed while dealing with a petition that sought free rice to all ration card-holders under the PDS scheme without impacting the supply of food grains to people below the poverty line (BPL).
“It is obligatory on the part of the government to provide basic needs such as rice and groceries only to poor people. However, the successive governments have extended the benefits to all for political gains. As a result, now the people expect everything for free from the government,” the court said.
The bench led by Justice Kirubakaran had asked a slew of queries to the government lawyer, regarding the efficiency of the PDS system while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed against the preventive detention of a black marketeer last month.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan responded to the court by saying that the Tamil Nadu government has booked nearly 440 officials of the civil supplies corporation in the last 10 years for wrongdoings related to rice distribution under the PDS scheme.
However, the court was not satisfied with the response and it asked the government to give details of the detainees. It sought their designation and also how they were taken into custody under the Goondas Act.
The court was also worried over rice being distributed free of cost, which resulted in government incurring a loss of Rs 2,000 crore every year.
In addition to this, the court directed the advocate general to ascertain by November 30 whether the government would limit supply of free rice to BPL families only and it also asked the civil supplies corporation to submit annual reports of the last 10 years.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hockey World Cup: India Score Five Past Olympic Champions Argentina in Warm-up
- Syed Modi International: Sameer, Saina Win; Ashwini and Satwik Enter Doubles Semis
- Green Book Movie Review: A Feelgood and Effective Film
- Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro For Rs 12,999
- WhatsApp Update: Soon Users Will Watch Videos Directly From Notifications