Madras University Announces Result for UG/PG November 2019, Check Online at unom.ac.in
All the candidates, who appeared for the Madras University UG, PG examinations and Professional degree, can check and download their result on the official website of Madras University unom.ac.in
Image for representation.
Madras University UG/PG Result | The University of Madras has declared the results of under-graduation (UG), post-graduation (PG) and Professional degree for the semester November 2019. The UG/PG/Professional degree result was announced by the university on January 31, 2020. All the candidates, who appeared for the Madras University UG, PG examinations and Professional degree, can check and download their result on the official website of Madras University unom.ac.in .
The candidates are advised to keep their admit card and hall number handy before checking the Madras University UG and PG Results November 2019.
Madras University Result 2019: Steps to check it online
Step 1: Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in
Step 2: On the website, click on ‘UG / PG / Professional Degree Examination Results - November 2019’ link
Step 3: Login to the portal using the registration number and captcha
Step 4: Your Madras University Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
Madras University Result 2019: Direct Link
Students can check and download their Madras University UG/ PG results November 2019 using the direct link egovernance.unom.ac.in/n19/.
The Madras University UG and PG examinations were held in November 2019. The University of Madras, established in 1857. It is a public state university in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
