Madras University April 2018 Time Table Released at unom.ac.in; Download Now

Madras University April 2018 Time Table has been released by the University of Madras on its official website - unom.ac.in.The examination schedules for various undergraduate courses have been listed in the official Time Table released by the University of Madras for examinations slated to be held next month.Candidates who are eligible to appear for these exams can follow the instructions and download the timetable to prepare well for the exam papers:: Visit the official website – http://www.unom.ac.in/: Click on 'Announcements' tab: Click on the announcement that reads 'University Examinations Time Table - April 2018': Download the Timetable and take a printout for further reference- http://egovernance.unom.ac.in/internal/timetable/tt.htmlThe Madras University Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) April 2018 Exams, are scheduled to commence from 10th April 2018, next month. While B.Com (Honours) Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) April 2018 exams for candidates admitted from the academic year 2008-2009 are scheduled to commence from 11th April 2018.The Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) April 2018 exams for candidates admitted from the academic year 2008-2009 are scheduled to commence from 11th April 2018.The Bachelor of Sciences (B.Sc.) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) April 2018 exams for candidates admitted from the academic year 2008- 09 are scheduled to commence from 10th April 2018.Candidates can download their respective timetable from the official PDF links given below:B.A Examination TimetableB.Com Examination Time TableB.Sc./B.C.A Examination Time TableB.COM(HONS) Examination Time TableBCOM(CS) Examination TimetableOT Examination Time Table