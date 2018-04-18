Madras University PG Admission Process 2018-19 Begins today at unom.ac.in

University of Madras PG Admission process is scheduled to begin today on its official website – unom.ac.in. Candidates seeking admissions to Post-Graduate (PG) degree courses, diploma and certificate courses under the CBCS pattern for the Academic Year 2018-19 must apply for the relevant course as per the schedule published by Madras University.Download of Prospectus-cum-application and Registration Begins – 18th April 2018Last Date for Online Registration for PG and M.Phil courses – 18th June 2018Last date for Online Registration for PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate courses – 31st July 2018Chepauk CampusMarina CampusGuindy CampusTaramani CampusMaduravoyal CampusAdmissions to MA and M.Sc degree programmes are granted on the basis of applicant’s marks scored in the qualifying undergraduate programme. Candidates can opt from a plethora of subjects to pursue MA, M.Sc, M.Phil, M.Com, M.Ed & M.Sc (Medicine) degree programmes at the affiliated colleges and institutions of the University of Madras.