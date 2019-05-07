Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Madras University Professor Gets Patent for Anti-cancer Compounds Extracted from Mushrooms

Prof Venkatesan Kaviyarasan, a retired Madras University professor, who has been researching for nearly thirty years, has now got a process patent for anti-carcinogenic compounds extracted from mushrooms.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:May 7, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Madras University Professor Gets Patent for Anti-cancer Compounds Extracted from Mushrooms
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
Loading...
Chennai: Wild mushrooms from the forests of Tamil Nadu could hold the key to curing certain types of cancers, a Madras University professor has found.

Prof Venkatesan Kaviyarasan, a retired Madras University professor, who has been researching for nearly thirty years, has now got a process patent for anti-carcinogenic compounds extracted from mushrooms. His PhD student J Manjunathan worked with him on the extraction process. The duo had applied for the patent in 2012 and got it on March 11.

“As a part of All India coordinator’s project by Department Of Environment, we collected white mushrooms from Javadu hills, Kolli hills and the forest of Kanyakumari district. There were more than eight types of mushrooms, each of which was allocated to a student. It was identified and cultivated in the lab in Madras University,” said Kaviyarasan.

The project work began in 2008 and it took three years for Kaviyarasan to complete it.

When asked if the recognition is quite late in coming, he agreed and said, “The research is still in its initial stages in India and we have a long way to go.”

The Madras University professor revealed that he faced many challenges in getting approvals for the project and in getting access to the forests. Finding mushrooms wasn't easy either.

“We tested the compounds from wild mushrooms, cultivated mushrooms and mycelium. We got more yield from cultivated mushrooms up to 1.5 kg,” he explained.

When these compounds were tested with different cell-lines, it was confirmed that it has anti-cancerous properties."We have escalated compounds and worked it against different cell lines to confirm if it has anti-cancerous properties. We got cell-lines from different labs and observed that maximum result was for breast cancer and Colon cancer wherein 80% of cell-lines were suppressed or killed," the professor said.

However, Kaviyarasan was of the opinion that there is still a long way to go for the research to convert to medical usage. So far, he has guided 17 students on their PHDs, seven of whom have worked on biodiversity of mushrooms, while five have worked on bio-remediation of pollutants in mushrooms.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram