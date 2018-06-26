English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Madras University Result 2018 After 2pm Today at unom.ac.in, ideunom.ac.in. How to Check
Madras University will declare the Madras University Result 2018 or University of Madras Result 2018 on its official webiste of University of Madras viz unom.ac.in, ideunom.ac.in & egovernance.unom.ac.in.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Madras University Result 2018 or University of Madras Result 2018 is expected to be announced after 2pm today (26th June). Madras University will declare the Madras University Result 2018 or University of Madras Result 2018 on its official webiste of University of Madras viz unom.ac.in, ideunom.ac.in & egovernance.unom.ac.in.
Madras University had organised the Undergraduate and Postgraduate professional degree examinations in the months of April and May 2018, earlier this year. Candidates who had appeared for the Madras University exams 2018 must keep a close tab on the above mentioned websites to check their result as it is declared by the University of Madras.
Steps to be followed to check your Madras University Result 2018 or University of Madras Result 2018 are mentioned below:
Step 1- Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in or ideunom.ac.in or egovernance.unom.ac.in
Step 2 - Put in your enrolment numbers to check your Madras University Result 2018 or University of Madras Result 2018
Step 3 - Click on the Submit tab.
Save your Madras University Result 2018 or University of Madras Result 2018 carefully for further reference.
Madras University will release the Revaluation process and schedule once the UG/PG April-May 2018 Results are declared. Candidates will be able to apply for Revaluation of their answer sheets by submitting online application and fee for the same.
While unom.ac.in is currently not working, the other two online portals ideunom.ac.in & egovernance.unom.ac.in are accessible. Candidates must check their result in sometime if the websites are slow to load or not responding.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
