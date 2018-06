Madras University Result 2018 After 2pm Today at unom.ac.in, ideunom.ac.in. How to Check

Madras University Result 2018 or University of Madras Result 2018 is expected to be announced after 2pm today (26th June). Madras University will declare the Madras University Result 2018 or University of Madras Result 2018 on its official webiste of University of Madras viz unom.ac.in Madras University had organised the Undergraduate and Postgraduate professional degree examinations in the months of April and May 2018, earlier this year. Candidates who had appeared for the Madras University exams 2018 must keep a close tab on the above mentioned websites to check their result as it is declared by the University of Madras.Step 1- Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in or ideunom.ac.in or egovernance.unom.ac.in Step 2 - Put in your enrolment numbers to check your Madras University Result 2018 or University of Madras Result 2018Step 3 - Click on the Submit tab.Save your Madras University Result 2018 or University of Madras Result 2018 carefully for further reference.Madras University will release the Revaluation process and schedule once the UG/PG April-May 2018 Results are declared. Candidates will be able to apply for Revaluation of their answer sheets by submitting online application and fee for the same.While unom.ac.in is currently not working, the other two online portals ideunom.ac.in & egovernance.unom.ac.in are accessible. Candidates must check their result in sometime if the websites are slow to load or not responding.