Madras University Result 2019: UNOM to Release UG, PG Results at unom.ac.in Shortly

Madras University Result 2019 Today | The Madras University will release the Madras University semester results for several undergraduate and post graduate courses on June 27. The University of Madras located in Chennai will release the result on its official website unom.ac.in. The varsity will activate Madras University 2019 result window results.unom.ac.in shortly. All UG, PG candidates can also check their BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA MBA, MCA, MA, M.SC, M.Com scorecards at egovernance.unom.ac.in. The Madras University semester examinations for several courses were held in April.

Madras University 2019: Steps to check UNOM UG 2019 Result, UNOM PG 2019 Result

As and when the Madras University Result 2019 for first year, second year and third year are declared, the scorecard can be checked online. Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your Madras University Result 2019

Step 1-Visit the official website of Madras University: unom.ac.in

Step 2- Search for tab reading UG, PG Madras University Result 2019

Step 3- Click on it, select your course, year and provide your roll number in appropriate boxes

Step 4- Hit the submit button

Step 5- The Madras University Result 2019, Madras University UG Result 2019, Madras University PG Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6- Take a printout of scorecard of Madras University Result 2019 for future reference.