Madras University Result 2019: UNOM to Release UG, PG Results at unom.ac.in Shortly
The University of Madras located in Chennai will release the semester results for undergraduate and post-graduate courses on its official website unom.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Madras University Result 2019 Today | The Madras University will release the Madras University semester results for several undergraduate and post graduate courses on June 27. The University of Madras located in Chennai will release the result on its official website unom.ac.in. The varsity will activate Madras University 2019 result window results.unom.ac.in shortly. All UG, PG candidates can also check their BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA MBA, MCA, MA, M.SC, M.Com scorecards at egovernance.unom.ac.in. The Madras University semester examinations for several courses were held in April.
Madras University 2019: Steps to check UNOM UG 2019 Result, UNOM PG 2019 Result
As and when the Madras University Result 2019 for first year, second year and third year are declared, the scorecard can be checked online. Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your Madras University Result 2019
Step 1-Visit the official website of Madras University: unom.ac.in
Step 2- Search for tab reading UG, PG Madras University Result 2019
Step 3- Click on it, select your course, year and provide your roll number in appropriate boxes
Step 4- Hit the submit button
Step 5- The Madras University Result 2019, Madras University UG Result 2019, Madras University PG Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6- Take a printout of scorecard of Madras University Result 2019 for future reference.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Babar Azam Can Be as Good as Virat Kohli: Grant Flower
- Divorced Man Ties ‘Cursed’ Wedding Ring to Fish, Says Life Has Been Great Since
- You Can Now Get Your ‘Made to Order’ Lenovo ThinkPad Laptop; Over 1,00,000 Configuration Options in Tow
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- Shah Rukh Khan Rides BMW Motorcycle, Gives Safety Message to Fans - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s