Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Madras University Result 2019: UNOM to Release UG, PG Results at unom.ac.in Shortly

The University of Madras located in Chennai will release the semester results for undergraduate and post-graduate courses on its official website unom.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Madras University Result 2019: UNOM to Release UG, PG Results at unom.ac.in Shortly
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

Madras University Result 2019 Today | The Madras University will release the Madras University semester results for several undergraduate and post graduate courses on June 27. The University of Madras located in Chennai will release the result on its official website unom.ac.in. The varsity will activate Madras University 2019 result window results.unom.ac.in shortly. All UG, PG candidates can also check their BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA MBA, MCA, MA, M.SC, M.Com scorecards at egovernance.unom.ac.in. The Madras University semester examinations for several courses were held in April.

Madras University 2019: Steps to check UNOM UG 2019 Result, UNOM PG 2019 Result

As and when the Madras University Result 2019 for first year, second year and third year are declared, the scorecard can be checked online. Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your Madras University Result 2019

Step 1-Visit the official website of Madras University: unom.ac.in

Step 2- Search for tab reading UG, PG Madras University Result 2019

Step 3- Click on it, select your course, year and provide your roll number in appropriate boxes

Step 4- Hit the submit button

Step 5- The Madras University Result 2019, Madras University UG Result 2019, Madras University PG Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6- Take a printout of scorecard of Madras University Result 2019 for future reference.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram