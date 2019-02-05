English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madras University Results 2019 for UG/PG Out @unom.ac.in, Check Link and Other Details Here
Candidtates who appeared for the exams can check their result on the official websites results.unomac.in and ideunom.ac.in respectively.
New Delhi: The University of Madras has announced the results of Undergraduate, Postgraduate degree examinations for which the examinations were held in November 2018.
Click here for direct link to check results.
Steps to check Madras University Results 2019
Step 1: Go to the official website unomac.in or ideunom.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the Result option given on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill out the requested information and submit it.
Step 4: Your result will come on your screen. Ensure all the details are correct.
Step 5: Take print out of your result for further reference.
