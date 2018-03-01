Madras University Revaluation Results 2017 Declared at unom.ac.in; Check Now

Madras University Revaluation Results 2017 for various UG, PG & Professional degree courses have been declared by the University of Madras, Chennai, on its official website – unom.ac.in.The Madras University had organised the Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Professional degree examinations in the month of November 2017 and had released their results in the last week of January 2018.All candidates were given an option to apply for the Revaluation of their Answer scripts from 2nd February 2018 to 8th February 2018 while the Re-Total facility was made available to the candidates of Undergraduate courses only.Candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and check their Revaluation Results now:: Visit the official website of University of Madras - http://unom.ac.in/: Under Announcements tab, click on the results link that reads, "UG / PG / Professional Degree Examination Revaluation Results - November 2017": Enter your Register Number and click on Get Marks: Download your result and take a printout for further reference