GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Madras University Revaluation Results 2018 for UG/PG/Professional Courses Declared at unom.ac.in

Check now!

Contributor Content

Updated:July 25, 2018, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Madras University Revaluation Results 2018 for UG/PG/Professional Courses Declared at unom.ac.in
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Madras University Revaluation Results 2018 for UG, PG and Professional courses have been declared by the University of Madras on its official website -unom.ac.in. The examination for undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional degree courses was conducted in the month of April this year and the result for the same was released in June 2018.

Candidates who had applied for the revaluation of their marks can visit the official website to check and download the results by following the instructions given below:

How to check Madras University Revaluation Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.unom.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘UG / PG / Professional Degree Examination Revaluation Results - April 2018 ’
Step 3 – Enter your Register Number and click on Get Marks
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://egovernance.unom.ac.in/rv/

The Madras University Revaluation Results 2018 for UG, PG and Professional courses are also available at egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...