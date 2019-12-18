Take the pledge to vote

Madras University Students Protest Enters Third Day Against the Amended Citizenship Act

The defiant students said they will continue their agitation. Meanwhile, students of colleges including the New College here and another in Tiruchirappalli held protests in their respective campuses.

December 18, 2019
Madras University Students Protest Enters Third Day Against the Amended Citizenship Act
College students protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Chennai: A section of students of the Madras University here continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday against the amendment to the

Citizenship Act.

The defiant students said they will continue their agitation. Meanwhile, students of colleges including the New College here and another in Tiruchirappalli held protests in their respective campuses.

Besides, a section of students held a protest on the campus of the State-run Bharathiyar varsity in Coimbatore and they were removed from the premises by police since an event was scheduled to be held, police said.

A posse of police personnel were posted in the periphery of all the institutions where protests were held and the gates were closed to ensure that protesters do not go over to the roads.

Also, police deployment continued to be on at the Marina, the main campus of the Madras varsity.

Police personnel, who had entered the campus on Tuesday, said they had done so for the "safety of the students."

Two students, who were picked up by the police were sent back late last night, one of the coordinators and a PG political science student, K Ragu Prasath told PTI.

The two students were picked up for questioning over allegedly inciting students of affiliated colleges to join the stir at the varsity's Marina campus.

The varsity, according to the protesting students, has declared holiday till January 2.

Students, who sat near the main entrance of the sprawling campus, which is just opposite the famous Marina beach, raised slogans against the Centre, the BJP, the RSS and its student body, the ABVP.

The protesting students are seeking withdrawal of the CAA. They are also protesting the police action on students of Jamia Milia University in New Delhi and opposing the nation-wide NRC.

The Madras University is one of the oldest in the country and students of the varsity are among others in Tamil Nadu who have been protesting against the CAA.

