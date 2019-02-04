English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madras University UG, PG November Results Declared @unom.ac.in. How to Check
The results of the undergraduate and post graduate examinations held in November last year can be accessed on unom.ac.in.
Madras University Results | The Madras University has released the November exam results on Monday. The Madras University has announced the results on their official website at unom.ac.in.
Due to massive load on the website, it has stopped responding.
The Madras University result has been released on unom.ac.in. The results of the undergraduate and post graduate examinations held in November last year can be accessed on unom.ac.in.
Direct link: Click on this link and check your Madras University results:
Madras University result: How to check
The students who are searching for Madras University results can follow the steps given here to check their results:
Step 1: Click on the official link given above from unom.ac.in
Step 2: Then choose the respective results link and click on them
Step 3: Enter your exam registration (Hall ticket) details
Step 4: Submit the details and download your result.
