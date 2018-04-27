English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madrasa Cleric Arrested for Alleged Role in Rape of 11-year-old in Ghaziabad
Ghulam Shahid was taken into custody as he was aware of the crime committed on the 11-year-old girl at the madrasa premises, the police said.
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: A 34-year-old cleric of a madrasa at Ghaziabad, where a minor girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile after being kidnapped from east Delhi's Ghazipur, was arrested on Friday.
Ghulam Shahid was taken into custody as he was aware of the crime committed on the 11-year-old girl at the madrasa premises, the police said.
A probe into the incident was transferred to the Crime Branch on Thursday. The girl was rescued on April 22 from the madrasa by a Delhi Police team. The police were informed on April 21 by the girl's father that his daughter had gone missing after she went to market.
Subsequently, the girl was rescued from the madrasa and the juvenile apprehended, the police said.
The main accused, a 17-year-old, was detained after the girl's medical examination confirmed rape. A case was registered under POCSO (Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act) and the boy was sent to a juvenile home. But the cleric was not arrested earlier.
The victim had recorded her statement in front of a magistrate on April 23. She said the juvenile had taken her to the madrasa to meet his friends. The girl's parents had also been demanding the arrest of the cleric as they alleged that the man was aware about the crime.
