News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Madrasa Teacher Booked for Alleged Rape Attempt on Minor Girl in UP
1-MIN READ

Madrasa Teacher Booked for Alleged Rape Attempt on Minor Girl in UP

Representative Image: A woman holds a placard during a protest after the death of a rape victim, in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

Representative Image: A woman holds a placard during a protest after the death of a rape victim, in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

The 15-year-old victim’s mother said in her complaint that the accused sedated the minor girl and tried to rape her.

Amethi (UP): A madrasa teacher has been booked for allegedly trying to rape a 15-year-old girl in Shivratanganj area after giving her sedatives, police said on Thursday. According to a police complaint filed by the victim's mother on Wednesday, Kaleem, a madrasa teacher, came to her house when her daughter was alone as she had gone to the market on November 26. He then gave sedatives to the girl and tried to rape her.

The complainant alleged that Kaleem also threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to police. An FIR was registered in the matter against the accused under IPC section 354 (B) (assault or criminal force to any woman with the intention of disrobing her) besides other relevant sections under the POCSO Act, they added.

.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...