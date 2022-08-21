‘Madrassa Teachers as Terror Operatives’: How an Imam Led Cops to ABT, Al Qaeda Modules in Assam

In a continuous operation over the past two months, the Assam Police has unearthed several Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and al Qaeda modules and sleeper cells that use madrassa teachers as terror operatives across the state.

It all began with the arrest of Abbas Ali, 21, an imam from Pakiuruwa village of Assam’s Goalpara, on July 24 for his alleged links to the ABT and al Qaeda. The busting of the Goalpura module led to the exposure of the Morigaon and the Barpeta modules.

The ABT, which is also known as ‘Ansarullah Islam’ or ‘Ansar Bangla’, is a proscribed Islamic Jihadi organisation in Bangladesh.

The ABT is said to have made inroads in the north-eastern states of India along the Bangladesh border, particularly in Assam and Tripura.

THE SEARCHES

Acting on the leads provided by Ali, the Goalpara police on August 19 picked up Abdus Subahan and Jalaluddin Sheikh, who acted as conduits for the ABT in Assam. After a day of interrogation, the police arrested them. Subahan had been serving as an imam in Tinkoniyapara mosque for two years and also taught at Tinkoniyapara madrassa, while Sheikh was an imam at Maitya Tilapara mosque.

ALSO READ | Jihadis from Bangladesh Using Tourist, Medical Visas to Enter India from Assam, Northeast, Say Sources

“They were directly linked to the Barpeta and Morigaon modules. In Subahan’s house, we found posters, books, incriminating documents, secret phones and SIM cards, while Arabic literature was recovered from Sheikh’s residence. Both were providing logistical support to ABT and AQ, including sheltering the recruits. They were organising sessions for ABT operatives from Bangladesh and were handling funding for these events. Sheikh organised talent hunts for recruitment drives and formation of sleeper cells. Subahan later confessed that he had joined al-Qaeda in 2018 and Sheikh was his brother,” said Rakesh Reddy, superintendent of police, Goalpara.

A four-member team of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has reached Matiya to investigate the case further.

THE RADICALISATION

Meanwhile, the search for Abu Tallah, an ABT operative from Bangladesh, is on. His wife, Johura Khatun, has been arrested by Dhubri police.

Tallah stayed in Goalpara as an imam of Abu Bakar Siddique Masjid in Morigaon and also used to teach in Jamiul Huda Madrassa run by Mufti Mustafa. The madrassa has been brought down by the government, while Mufti Mustafa, who was running a sleeper cell for the ABT, is in custody, along with his wife Asmina Khatun and brother Jakaria Ahmed, said police.

ALSO READ | Assam CM Considers Hardline Approach to Quami Madrasas After Al-Qaeda-linked Terror Module Bust

A video of Tallah, along with five other members, sleeping on a bed perched on a luggage-carrying vehicle has been doing the rounds. This, sources say, means that they are trying to radicalise more people. Several others have been arrested from Morigaon, including the caretaker of Noor Mohamed mosque, where Abu Tallah is said to have taken shelter.

The arrest of Khatun shows that women, too, are being used in the ABT operation. The ABT is also using the Dark Web and Dark sites to get more recruits. Acting on Tallah’s instruction, Khatun, who had studied till Class 8, operated the Dark Web and destroyed a mobile hand set once the police crackdown began.

CMSPEAK

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had mentioned that the radicals associated with the modules use highly sophisticated technology that even cyber experts find difficult to monitor.

“They have messaging systems with peer-to-peer encryption, unknown apps for one-time use and deletion and self-destruct programmes. Their financial transactions have also been in small doses to avoid suspicion,” he said.

The ABT and AQ operatives in Assam receive money from certain accounts in Bangladesh and other foreign countries in tranches frequently, he added.

On August 2, the Assam Police arrested another person in Barpeta district for alleged link with the ABT; previously, nine more persons with links to jihadi organisations were arrested, along with one Sofique Uddin Ahmed. On July 28, the Assam Police detained 11 persons on suspicion of having ties to terrorist groups. Several electronic devices and incriminating documents were also recovered from their possession.

ALSO READ | Indo-Bangladesh Border Areas See Rise in Illegal Migrants, Finds CNN-News18 Investigation

“…It has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that Assam is becoming a hotbed for Islamic fundamentalists. When you bust five modules and the whereabouts of the other five Bangladeshi nationals are still not known, you can imagine the gravity,” Sarma told a press conference.

“We are on a mission to completely uproot the jihadi network in Assam and steady progress is been made in the right direction,” said Ashok Singhal, Urban Development Minister of Assam.

As per police sources, the search for the five Bangladeshi nationals is on. The Union Home Minister, too, has alerted the Director General of Police of the state, which shares international border with Bangladesh, to be on alert on the rise of radicalisation in the border districts.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here