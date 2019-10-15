Madurai Collector Reviews Preventive Measures against Outbreak of Dengue

The number of dengue cases has seen a sudden surge in last few days. As the Madurai district witnessed a sudden spurt in fever cases, mainly due to climatic change, City Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao went on to inspect the preventive measures carried out by medical teams throughout the city to prevent spread of viral fever.

Rao also launched distribution of ‘nilavembu kashayam’, a herbal juice which is said to help to develop the immune system, reported The Hindu.

On Saturday, Rao conducted the inspection at Mullikudi in RS Mangalam block, where he was said several parts witnessed sporadic spells of pre-monsoon rains. He suspected a possibility of outbreak of dengue and other viral fever in these areas. As an action, the public health department had been asked to intensify the drive against fever cases and step up the preventive measures.

While the situation has come under control, officials have been asked to focus on source reduction. This process will be done by stepping up fogging and taking up mass cleaning drive in the affected areas, explained Collector Rao. In addition, the urban and rural local bodies had been asked to ensure there was no water stagnation and remove garbage as and when, reported The Hindu.

Rao also asked general public to keep their premises clean. He also advised people to visit the government hospitals and Primary Health Centres in case of dengue symptoms. He also requested them to drink boiled water and consume nilavembu kashayam and oral rehydration solution.

The Government hospitals and Primary Health Centres have been asked to keep vigil on fever cases. The health officials had been directed to launch immediate mass cleaning and fogging if there was a spurt in fever cases in a particular village or block.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease, commonly reported during the monsoons. The disease is spread through the bite of Aedes aegypti.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.