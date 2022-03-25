Madurai Student Converts Bicycle into E-bike That Gets charged Automatically During Ride

A student of the American College in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district has converted a free bicycle that was provided by the government to school children into an electronic-bike. Dhanush Kumar claims that this e-bike can travel up to 40 km on a single charge and charges automatically in 20km during the ride.

Kumar is pursuing his first year M.Sc. in Physics and such inventions are not new to him. Earlier, he had invented a solar-powered bike. The e-bike, he says, is better than his previous invention.

“All over the world, there is currently an emphasis on non-conventional energy. There has also been an awareness of people becoming more and more eco-friendly on a day-to-day basis. With that in mind, I first discovered the solar-powered bike. Now, I have designed the e-bike which is three times more efficient than my solar bike. Subsequently, it also has a pedal system. Therefore, the vehicle can automatically recharge by itself when you pedal it. For this, I have used alternators that are used in cars,” he said.

“I have attached this to the pedalling chain in the e-bike. Since it is always charging, there will not be a problem of our journey being interrupted. Once charged, the vehicle can travel up to 40 km without disruption, speeding up to 100 kmph. If the charge decreases after 40 km, the vehicle will automatically switch to pedalling mode. It took quite a lot of space to fit the solar banner on the Solar-Powered Bike. But, without much space consumption, this e-bike is good not only for the environment but also for the human body,” said Kumar.

Kumar is currently in talks with a private company in Coimbatore district to bring his e-bike into commercial use. Tamil Nadu Rural Industries Minister Anbarasan lauded the student for his initiative.

