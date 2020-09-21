Maggi Has Come Out With Biryani Flavour and the Internet is Screaming 'No' in Unison

Desi twitter cannot control its reactions over biryani flavoured Maggi

2020 is the year of the unthinkable. From natural disasters to political turmoil, it’s got every bad thing in store for us. Amidst this chaos, Indian Twitter has found just the absolute worst thing to happen this year – Biryani flavoured Maggi.

The national snack is so ubiquitous from college canteens to hostel rooms to Leh bike trips, where the only food and drink on roadside stalls are Maggi and chai. But a user shared this image on Twitter and people had a LOT of reactions toward it.

2020 bring it on .. pandemic after pandemic pic.twitter.com/hjvUwHkzYc — Ashraf (@ashrafthinks) September 19, 2020

Maggi has been exploited by people in various other ways (there’s been Instagram recipes featuring chocolate Maggi, coconut Maggi and so on), however, people still could get behind the idea.This exotic Biryani flavoured noodles are available in Saudi Arabia and a few other middle Eastern countries. Here are some of the reactions:

Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo — sleepless beauty (@swta_v3) September 20, 2020

WTF on earth is this now? I only have one question:WHY? I mean whyyyyy???? ‍♂️ https://t.co/8d4Qt8nQAh — Sikakollu Anurag (@sikakolluanurag) September 20, 2020

Feeling u get when you see someone eating masala dosa with paneer curry instead of traditional aloo curry and chutney https://t.co/t52MBuQvXx — Kripa Kiran (@kripakiran18) September 20, 2020

biryani flavour Maggi ! Why didnt this happen 2 decades back !! https://t.co/e1TuyWxxcc — Vijay Sappani 2.0 (@VJsapps) September 20, 2020

This isnt new...pretty common in d middle eastern countries...n is real tasty too... — shw (@shwetadarkangel) September 20, 2020

While the reactions are plenty, it’s clear from their reaction that they know nothing about Nissin’s paneer butter masala and mutton rogan josh flavoured cup noodles. Maybe Desi Twitter can react to those next.