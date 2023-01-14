Magh Bihu: It's 'Fishy' in Assam as Locals Flaunt their Biggest Catch, Himanta Biswa Sarma Shows off His Gifts on Uruka

The fish craze in Assam is a real thing. This time, January 14th saw the entire north-eastern state of Assam come together to celebrate their love for fish. Though the affair can get quite ‘fishy’, it is customary to get yourself the best, biggest fish out there on that very day. And the fish markets are buzzing.

As the saying goes – they came, and they conquered - ‘victorious’. The fog covered morning of the 13th of January saw the whole of Assam turn into a virtual battle field all for their love of fish. The tradition goes – on “Uruka” or the eve of Magh Bihu, as Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the state - treating yourself to best, biggest fish available is almost mandatory.

While the festivities ring in across the country, people in Assam soak themselves in the annual festival of feasting and opulence, and the price tag attached to the fish hardly bothers them. All that matters on this auspicious day is to get the big fish, catch it by its ear and dangle it back home like a trophy.

“It is a must during Bohag bihu. I came to this traditional market by the mighty Brahmaputra that deals only in local fish. I bought a seven kilogram Chitol fish. I will barbecue few pieces and the rest I shall cook with mustard and poppy seeds paste. We are six of us and our extended family and friends would join us too for the customary bonfire. Prices hardly matter today, the feast with the best is a must,” Raja from Lakhtokia area of Guwahati said displaying his catch.

Fishes like Boual, Chitol, Rou and Katol are favourites among the locals. For the sellers too, it is like a carnival as they see their stock vanish in no time. As per the tradition, communities get together in the evening, lay out a bonfire and feast together. This is also where they secretly compete to see who had the biggest catch that season.

Politicians including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma keep this utterly ‘fishy’ tradition alive. On the eve of Uruka of our Bhogali Bihu he tweeted about the fish he would be feasting on with his family.

Thankful to @BJP4Assam Minority Morcha General Secretary Tabibur Rahman and Mustafa Ali for gifting me two Rahu fishes, Japi and Xorai on the occasion of Uruka.Also happy to receive a 12-kg Sitol fish from Fatasil Ambari resident Shri Pritam Sarma. pic.twitter.com/0YyV8eyFTG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 14, 2023

The tradition varies a little in parts of rural Assam where on the eve of Bihu, locals indulge in customary “community fishing”.

People from all walks of life, gather near water bodies near them and go fishing with traditional songs playing in the background. Some also get competitive and try their luck with bamboo made fishing equipments.

The competition ends with lucky winners who manage to catch the biggest fish. This to the winners does not just mean a sumptuous meal in the evening, but it is considered a matter of pride among the local community.

