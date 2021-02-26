Magh Purnima 2021: Check Date, Time, Significance and Other Details Here

Magh Purnima is the night of the full moon in the Hindu month of Magha. Generally, Magh Purnima falls between January and February. Purnima is the last day of the Shukla Paksha every month. This year, Magh Purnima will be celebrated on Saturday, February 27. The day is considered to be auspicious and it is believed that those who perform ritual baths and offer prayers on this day will be granted wealth and fortune. It is also believed that people performing these rituals will attain salvation.

When will Magh Purnima 2021 be celebrated?

Magh Purnima 2021 will be observed on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Last year, the festival was celebrated on February 9, 2020.

What will be the puja timings of Magh Purnima 2021?

The tithi for Magh Purnima 2021 will begin on Friday, February 26 at 3:49 pm and will end at 1:46 pm on Saturday, February 27. Those who would like to observe a fast on Magh Purnima 2021 should keep it on February 26 and also perform Satyanarayan puja on this day.

On February 27, devotees can take bath in holy rivers as Udaya Tithi will be on this day. They should visit pilgrim places like Prayagraj, Haridwar and Kashi to take the holy dip.

What is the significance of Magh Purnima?

The month of Magha has significance due to its many auspicious dates. Lord Vishnu is worshipped especially on Magh Purnima and on some other days of the month as well.

Devotees also believe that taking a dip in the holy rivers can also take away their existing troubles. During Magh Purnima, Magh Mela festivities take place where devotees visit pilgrim places to bathe on the banks of the holy rivers like Ganga, Yamuna and Narmada.