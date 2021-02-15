Magha Ganesh Jayanti Today: Know all About the Lord Ganesh Festival

On Monday February 15, devotees of Lord Ganesh are celebrating Magha Ganesh Jayanti. Also known as Maghi Ganesh Jayanti or Magha Shukla Chaturthi, this festival is celebrated on the birthday of Lord Ganesh. It is observed on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. Special prayers and rituals will be performed by the devotees on February 15 to celebrate the occasion. Seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesh, many devotees also observe a fast on this day.

During the prayer rituals on Magha Ganesh Jayanti, some devotees offer red flowers, red clothes and red sweets to Lord Ganesh in order to please him on this special occasion.

It is considered a bad omen to look at the moon on Magha Ganesh Jayanti. The story behind this belief is that Chandra Dev made fun of Lord Ganesha’s appearance after which the latter cursed the former. Initially, the curse was that nobody would be able to see the beauty that Chandra Dev was proud of, however, after Chandra Dev apologised, Lord Ganesh altered the curse. Chandra Dev was cursed to progressively increase for 15 days and decrease for the other 15 days. Therefore, it is considered that looking at the moon on Magha Ganesh Jayanti can bring bad luck and mental distress.

It is believed that if devotees fasts on Magha Ganesh Jayanti, then it will protect them from problems. As a ritual, the idol of Lord Ganesh is brought to the temple of the house and he is offered modaks. Many people also visit the temples of Lord Ganesh which are specially decorated on the occasion.

Son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesh is believed to be the god who removes obstacles from the path of his devotees. Considered the ‘God of Beginnings,’ Lord Ganesh is often worshipped at the start of a new project.