Magnitude 3.4 Earthquake Hits Himachal's Kinnaur District
Magnitude 3.4 Earthquake Hits Himachal's Kinnaur District

PTI

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 23:55 IST

Shimla, India

The tremors were felt around 10.02 pm and the epicentre of the earthquake was Chango Nichla (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

The depth of the quake was 5 km (31.931 degree north and 78.638 degree east). The tremors lasted a few seconds, forcing people to rush out of their houses

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.4 shook Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Friday night, officials said.

The tremors were felt around 10.02 pm and the epicentre of the earthquake was Chango Nichla near Nako in Kinnaur, Special Secretary Disaster Management Sudesh Mokta said.

The depth of the quake was 5 km (31.931 degree north and 78.638 degree east). The tremors lasted a few seconds, forcing people to rush out of their houses.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said.

first published:December 16, 2022, 23:55 IST
last updated:December 16, 2022, 23:55 IST