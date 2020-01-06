English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Magnitude 3.6 Quake Hits Shimla, No Damage Reported
The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 10km north-east in Shimla district. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 5.18am.
Representative image.
Shimla: A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 shook Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Monday morning, the Meteorological Department said.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.
The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km north-east in Shimla district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 5.18 am.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Donald Trump Tells Everyone to Follow His Twitter Updates on War With Iran
- Upgrade Your PC to Windows 10 For Free Right Now; No Windows 7 Updates From January 14
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Mom Blasts Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma's Mom
- Fitbit Versa 2 Review: No Surprise That Google Really Wanted to Own This Brilliance
- Defending Champions Sethu FC Troubled by Scheduling Conflict Between TWL and Indian Women's League