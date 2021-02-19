News18 Logo

News18» News»India»Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh; No Damage Reported Yet
1-MIN READ

Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh; No Damage Reported Yet

Representative Image

Representative Image

The depth of the earthquake reported in Uttarakhand was 8 kms. No casualty or damage to property has been reported yet.

Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Friday reported an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt at 4:38, and its epicentre was located at depth of 33 km north-northeast of Pithoragarh, said the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the earthquake reported in Uttarakhand was 8 kms. No casualty or damage to property has been reported yet.


