Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Rocks Arunachal Pradesh and Assam
New Delhi and Beijing for decades have disputed control of Arunachal Pradesh — a dispute that remains unresolved.
Representational image.
New Delhi: A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said. The tremors were felt across Assam and parts of bordering China, Tibet and Myanmar. It struck at 1.45 am (2015 GMT Tuesday).
The epicentre of the shallow quake was about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Along, and 180 kilometres southwest of the state capital Itanagar.
Nepal's Kathmandu also experienced an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter Scale at 6.14 am. And, magnitudes of 5.2 and 4.3 hit Naubise in Dhading District at 6.29 am and 6.40 am respectively today.
China's official state news agency Xinhua said the quake was felt in Tibet, which neighbours the Indian state.
New Delhi and Beijing for decades have disputed control of Arunachal Pradesh — a dispute that remains unresolved.
India considers Arunachal Pradesh one of its northeastern states, while China claims about 90,000 square kilometres (34,750 square miles) of the territory.
Arunachal Pradesh also borders Myanmar and Bhutan. USGS estimated there was a "low likelihood" of casualties and damage from the quake.
