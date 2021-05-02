Magrahat Paschim Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Magrahat Paschim Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

142. Magrahat Paschim (Magrahat West) (मगराहत पसचिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Magrahat Paschim is part of 20. Mathurapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,29,354 eligible electors, of which 1,17,460 were male, 1,11,884 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Magrahat Paschim in 2021 is 953.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,01,242 eligible electors, of which 1,04,754 were male, 96,485 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,168 eligible electors, of which 89,167 were male, 80,001 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Magrahat Paschim in 2016 was 67. In 2011, there were 58.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Gias Uddin Molla of TMC won in this seat by defeating Khalid Ebadullah of INC by a margin of 15,889 votes which was 9.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.71% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Giasuddin Molla of TMC won in this seat defeating Dr. Abul Hasnat of CPIM by a margin of 11,970 votes which was 8.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 142. Magrahat Paschim Assembly segment of Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Mathurapur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Mathurapur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Magrahat Paschim are: Gias Uddin Molla (TMC), Dhurjati Saha (Manas) (BJP), Ahammad Sardar (SUCOIC), Maidul Islam Molla (RSMPA), Haran Biswas (PFDS), Palash Halder (IND), Haji Mursid Uddin Sekh (IND), Sambhu Nath Kanji (IND), Samsul Huda Laskar (IND), Habul Kumar Mandal (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.27%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.03%, while it was 83.93% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 323 polling stations in 142. Magrahat Paschim constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 239. In 2011 there were 211 polling stations.

Extent:

142. Magrahat Paschim constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Magrahat-I and Netra GP of CDB Diamond Harbour-I. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Magrahat Paschim is 119 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Magrahat Paschim is: 22°14’17.9"N 88°17’47.4"E.

