1-min read

MAH CET 2019 Admits Cards Available at cetcell.mahacet.org. Here's How to Register

The MAH CET 2019 admit cards has been released on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2019 examination will be conducted on March 9 and March 10, 2019.

News18.com

Updated:March 1, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
MAH CET 2019 | Maharashtra Master in Business Administration Common Entrance Test or the MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2019 admit cards will be available from today, March 01. The MAH CET 2019 admit cards have been released on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2019 examination will be conducted on March 9 and March 10, 2019. The MAH CET 2019 exam will be held across 36 cities in Maharashtra and 13 cities outside the state.

MAH CET 2019 Exam Eligibility

Candidates must have passed a minimum of 3 year Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks from a university recognised by the UGC/AIU.
For reserved categories and disable people an aggregate of 45% is required.
Final year students are also eligible to apply.

How to Register for MAH CET 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or go to dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2. Click on MBA entrance exam

Step 3. Find the MAH CET 2019 admit card.

Step 4. Fill in the required details.

Step 5. Your MAH CET 2019 admit card will display on the screen

Step 6. Check the details carefully and then take a print-out of it.

Step 7. Carry the MAH CET 2019 admit card on the day of exam.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
