English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MAH CET 2019 Admits Cards Available at cetcell.mahacet.org. Here's How to Register
The MAH CET 2019 admit cards has been released on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2019 examination will be conducted on March 9 and March 10, 2019.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
MAH CET 2019 | Maharashtra Master in Business Administration Common Entrance Test or the MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2019 admit cards will be available from today, March 01. The MAH CET 2019 admit cards have been released on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2019 examination will be conducted on March 9 and March 10, 2019. The MAH CET 2019 exam will be held across 36 cities in Maharashtra and 13 cities outside the state.
MAH CET 2019 Exam Eligibility
Candidates must have passed a minimum of 3 year Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks from a university recognised by the UGC/AIU.
For reserved categories and disable people an aggregate of 45% is required.
Final year students are also eligible to apply.
How to Register for MAH CET 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or go to dtemaharashtra.gov.in
Step 2. Click on MBA entrance exam
Step 3. Find the MAH CET 2019 admit card.
Step 4. Fill in the required details.
Step 5. Your MAH CET 2019 admit card will display on the screen
Step 6. Check the details carefully and then take a print-out of it.
Step 7. Carry the MAH CET 2019 admit card on the day of exam.
MAH CET 2019 Exam Eligibility
Candidates must have passed a minimum of 3 year Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks from a university recognised by the UGC/AIU.
For reserved categories and disable people an aggregate of 45% is required.
Final year students are also eligible to apply.
How to Register for MAH CET 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or go to dtemaharashtra.gov.in
Step 2. Click on MBA entrance exam
Step 3. Find the MAH CET 2019 admit card.
Step 4. Fill in the required details.
Step 5. Your MAH CET 2019 admit card will display on the screen
Step 6. Check the details carefully and then take a print-out of it.
Step 7. Carry the MAH CET 2019 admit card on the day of exam.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kriti Sanon: I Don’t Think Stars Make a Film, It’s More About the Script and Your Gut Feeling
- Latham & Raval Score Tons as New Zealand Make Bangladesh Toil
- Accused of Rape, Alok Nath to Play Judge in Film on #MeToo Movement
- Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to Start Shooting for Imtiaz Ali Film Next Week?
- Down Memory Lane: Australia's Last Five ODI Series in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results