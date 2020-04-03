Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

MAH CET 2020 Extends Application Deadline for These Exams, Check the Rescheduled Dates at mahacet.org

MAH CET is an entrance exam, conducted by the Maharashtra government every year for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the state.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 3, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MAH CET 2020 Extends Application Deadline for These Exams, Check the Rescheduled Dates at mahacet.org
Representative image.

MAH CET 2020 Exam | Following the footsteps of National Testing Agency (NTA), the Maharashtra Government has decided to extend the application deadline for a few State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET). The decision to postpone the last date for submitting application form for entrance tests till April 20 is taken in the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The interested candidates can check the latest notification on the official website mahacet.org (http://cetcell.mahacet.org).

The notification read, “Some candidates who are dependant cybercafé services for filling the online applications have requested CET CELL for extension of form filling date.”

Check the MAH CET 2020 Last Date for applying

· MAH B.P.Ed. CET: Last date extended from April 7 to April 20

· MAH B.Ed. M.Ed. CET: Last date extended from April 3 to April 20

· MAH M.P.Ed. CET: Last date extended from April 7 to April 20

· MAH B.A/B.Sc. B.Ed. CET: Last date extended from April 13 to April 20

· MAH M.Ed. CET: Last date extended from April 8 to April 20

Candidates can read the notification on the direct link https://view.mahacet.org/mahacet/admin/news_document/Extension_higher02042020.pdf

Meanwhile, the MAH MCA CET 2020 has been rescheduled and the new dates will be announced soon.

MAH CET is an entrance exam, conducted by the Maharashtra government every year for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the state.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    756,313

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,030,570

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,031

     

  • Total DEATHS

    54,226

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres