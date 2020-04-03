MAH CET 2020 Extends Application Deadline for These Exams, Check the Rescheduled Dates at mahacet.org

MAH CET 2020 Exam | Following the footsteps of National Testing Agency (NTA), the Maharashtra Government has decided to extend the application deadline for a few State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET). The decision to postpone the last date for submitting application form for entrance tests till April 20 is taken in the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The interested candidates can check the latest notification on the official website mahacet.org (http://cetcell.mahacet.org).

The notification read, “Some candidates who are dependant cybercafé services for filling the online applications have requested CET CELL for extension of form filling date.”

Check the MAH CET 2020 Last Date for applying

· MAH B.P.Ed. CET: Last date extended from April 7 to April 20

· MAH B.Ed. M.Ed. CET: Last date extended from April 3 to April 20

· MAH M.P.Ed. CET: Last date extended from April 7 to April 20

· MAH B.A/B.Sc. B.Ed. CET: Last date extended from April 13 to April 20

· MAH M.Ed. CET: Last date extended from April 8 to April 20

Candidates can read the notification on the direct link https://view.mahacet.org/mahacet/admin/news_document/Extension_higher02042020.pdf

Meanwhile, the MAH MCA CET 2020 has been rescheduled and the new dates will be announced soon.

MAH CET is an entrance exam, conducted by the Maharashtra government every year for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the state.

