MAH CET Answer Key 2019 Released at mahacet.org. Check Direct Link Here
Along with the 2019 MAH CET answer key, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has also released the candidate's response sheet and question paper so candidates can cross check their marked answers.
MAH CET answer key 2019| The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has today May 16 (Wednesday) released the MAH CET answer key 2019 at its official website mahacet.org. The MAH CET answer key 2019 can also be downloaded from a direct link mahcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in Along with the 2019 MAH CET answer key, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has also released the candidate's response sheet and question paper so candidates can cross check their marked answers.
MAH CET Answer Key 2019: Steps to download
1 Visit the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell official website www.mahacet.org or click on the above direct link
2 Click on the link reading MAH CET answer key
3 You can download and take a print out of the official answer key
Match your answers with those published in the official MAH CET Answer Key. If you have any doubt with the official answer key students can raise their objection to the exam conducting authority.
MAH CET Answer Key 2019: Steps to raise objection
Candidates have to aware themselves with prescribed format of raising objection in MAH CET Answer Key 2019. User manual booklet and even the official prospectus can be referred for the same. The fee to be paid for raising objection against 2019 MAH CET Answer Key is Rs 1,000. The fee is non-refundable.
The last date to submit objection against the official MAH CET 2019 answer key is May 18. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAHCET) was conducted in online May 2, 2019 to May 13, 2019.
