Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

MAH CET Answer Key 2019 Released at mahacet.org. Check Direct Link Here

Along with the 2019 MAH CET answer key, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has also released the candidate's response sheet and question paper so candidates can cross check their marked answers.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MAH CET Answer Key 2019 Released at mahacet.org. Check Direct Link Here
Image for Representation
Loading...
MAH CET answer key 2019| The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has today May 16 (Wednesday) released the MAH CET answer key 2019 at its official website mahacet.org. The MAH CET answer key 2019 can also be downloaded from a direct link mahcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in Along with the 2019 MAH CET answer key, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has also released the candidate's response sheet and question paper so candidates can cross check their marked answers.

MAH CET Answer Key 2019: Steps to download

1 Visit the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell official website www.mahacet.org or click on the above direct link
2 Click on the link reading MAH CET answer key
3 You can download and take a print out of the official answer key

Match your answers with those published in the official MAH CET Answer Key. If you have any doubt with the official answer key students can raise their objection to the exam conducting authority.

MAH CET Answer Key 2019: Steps to raise objection

Candidates have to aware themselves with prescribed format of raising objection in MAH CET Answer Key 2019. User manual booklet and even the official prospectus can be referred for the same. The fee to be paid for raising objection against 2019 MAH CET Answer Key is Rs 1,000. The fee is non-refundable.

The last date to submit objection against the official MAH CET 2019 answer key is May 18. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAHCET) was conducted in online May 2, 2019 to May 13, 2019.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram