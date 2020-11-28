MAH CET LLB 5 Years Result 2020 Declared on Official Website, Check Direct Link Here

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination Cell announced MAH CET LLB 5 Yrs result 2020 on Friday, November 27. The result of the common entrance test was released by the examination authorities on the official website http://cetcell.mahacet.org/. Candidates who sat for the examination and were waiting for the results are advised to keep their registration details handy at the time while checking their score percentile. The board conducted the entrance examination on October 11.

Candidates can also check their MAH CET LLB 5 Yrs result 2020 via direct link here

The board announced the result in a PDF format. The result was announced in serial number, roll number, category, gender, name, equated score format. For the current academic year, the board has released the equated score for 16,349 candidates. Surbhi Pareek has topped with 131 equated score. The second place was bagged by Smruti Gopal Bhutada who have also secured 131 equated score. Khushi Khema stood third with 130 equated score/

MAH CET LLB 5 Yrs result 2020: Steps to check score

All candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to check their percentile.

Step 1: Open the search engine of your choice and enter the name of the official website there or directly on cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Now, the homepage will open

Step 3: Under recent announcement, look for an active link which says - MAH CET LLB 5 Yrs result 2020

Step 4: Right click on that active link

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: A PDF file will appear on the screen of your device

Step 7: Now, type Cntrl + F and look for your roll number or registration id

Step 8: Candidates can also save the PDF file on their respective devices and repeat step 7

Step 9: All candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the scorecard