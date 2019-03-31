English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MAH MBA CET 2019 Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org. How to Check
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their MAH MBA CET result at cetcell.mahacet.org.
(Image: News18.com)
MAH MBA CET 2019 Result | The Directorate of Technical Education has declared the results for the MAH MBA CET (Common Entrance Test) today. The CET was conducted on March 9 and 10, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their MAH MBA CET result at cetcell.mahacet.org.
The CET examination is taken by students for the two years full-time MBA and MMS programmes offered at various management colleges across Maharashtra and the duration of the MAH entrance test is of two-and-a-half hours. With 150 questions in an MCQ format, the CET exam is conducted in English medium.
How to download the result MAH MBA CET 2019 result
Step 1. Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
Step 2. Click on the MAH MBA CET tab on the homepage
Step 3. The link for the result will appear on the right side of the page. Clicking on it
Step 4. Fill in your login details
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the MAH MBA CET 2019 result.
