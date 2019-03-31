LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
MAH MBA CET 2019 Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org. How to Check

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their MAH MBA CET result at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:March 31, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
MAH MBA CET 2019 Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org. How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
MAH MBA CET 2019 Result | The Directorate of Technical Education has declared the results for the MAH MBA CET (Common Entrance Test) today. The CET was conducted on March 9 and 10, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their MAH MBA CET result at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CET examination is taken by students for the two years full-time MBA and MMS programmes offered at various management colleges across Maharashtra and the duration of the MAH entrance test is of two-and-a-half hours. With 150 questions in an MCQ format, the CET exam is conducted in English medium.

How to download the result MAH MBA CET 2019 result

Step 1. Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2. Click on the MAH MBA CET tab on the homepage

Step 3. The link for the result will appear on the right side of the page. Clicking on it

Step 4. Fill in your login details

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the MAH MBA CET 2019 result.
