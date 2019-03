MAH MBA CET 2019 Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org. How to Check

The Directorate of Technical Education has declared the results for the MAH MBA CET (Common Entrance Test) today. The CET was conducted on March 9 and 10, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their MAH MBA CET result at cetcell.mahacet.org. The CET examination is taken by students for the two years full-time MBA and MMS programmes offered at various management colleges across Maharashtra and the duration of the MAH entrance test is of two-and-a-half hours. With 150 questions in an MCQ format, the CET exam is conducted in English medium.Step 1. Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org Step 2. Click on the MAH MBA CET tab on the homepageStep 3. The link for the result will appear on the right side of the page. Clicking on itStep 4. Fill in your login detailsStep 5: The result will appear on the screenStep 6: Download the MAH MBA CET 2019 result.