MAH MCA CET 2018 Provisional Allotment List Released at mca18.dtemaharashtra.org

MAH MCA CET 2018 Provisional Allotment List for MCA Admissions has been released today i.e.13th July 2018 by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai on its official website - mca18.dtemaharashtra.org. Maharashtra MCA Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) 2018 was conducted in the month of March 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to First Year Post Graduate Technical Courses in Master of Computer Applications Admissions 2018 – 2019 in the state of Maharashtra. The result of MAH MCA CET 2018 was declared on 3April 2018. Candidates who had appeared for MAH MCA CET 2018 for MCA admissions must visit the official website and check their Provisional Allotment List by following the instructions given below:Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://mca18.dtemaharashtra.org Step 2 – Click on Registered Candidate Login from the left sidebar, Enter your Application ID and Password, captcha code and LoginStep 3 – Check the allotment result and take a printout for further referenceCandidates can check the complete seat allotment schedule at the url mentioned below: