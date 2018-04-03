MAH MCA CET 2018 Result Declared at dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Shivam Tiwari Tops Entrance Exam

— Direct Link

MAH MCA CET 2018 Result has been declared on Tuesday by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra on its official website - dtemaharashtra.gov.in.DTE, Maharashtra had organized the Masters in Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MCA CET) 2018 on 24th March 2018, last month for candidates seeking admissions to direct Second Year of the Three-Year MCA (Master of Computer Application) programme in the colleges and institutions of the state of Maharashtra.11,910 candidates had appeared for the entrance exam against 12,318 total registrations.Step 1: Visit the official website - http://dtemaharashtra.gov.inStep 2: Click on 'Click Here for MCA 2018 Result'Step 3: CTRL+F with your Registration Number or Roll Number to check your CET Score and CET PercentileStep 4: Download the pdf and save it for further referencehttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1n10STExhXcn2SPQpw3CGPF4eXpFWN5j7/viewThe MAH MCA CET 2018 Score is used by State Government as well as Private Institutions of the state to grant admissions to the candidates via Centralized Admission Process (CAP). Candidates can now expect the Application Process for admissions to begin in May 2018, next month.Interested candidates must keep a close tab on the official website of DTE Maharashtra and Register online to participate in the Centralized Admission Process (CAP).Candidates from General Category need to pay an application fee of Rs 800, Reserved and PwD category candidates need to pay Rs 600 while candidates with NRI/PIO/OCI/Foreign National status need to pay Rs 5,000.