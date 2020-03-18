Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MAH MCA CET 2020 Exam Postponed, Check Rescheduled Dates at mahacet.org

According to the latest notification released on the official website at mahacet.org the rescheduled dates will be announced on April 30

Trending Desk

Updated:March 18, 2020, 2:02 PM IST
Representative image

MAH MCA CET 2020 Exam | The Maharashtra Government released the admit card for State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) but has decided to postpone the MAH MCA CET 2020 examinations scheduled to be held on March 28. According to the latest notification released on the official website mahacet.org, the rescheduled dates will be announced on April 30.

The step to postpone the Maharashtra MCA CET 2020 exam is taken in the wake of Coronavirus spread in the state. The number of positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has risen to 42, according to the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On Tuesday, a person lost her life to the deadly virus in Pune.

Keeping the urgency to avoid social gatherings at the moment, the state government has rescheduled the exam. After the new dates will be announced on the official website, the cell will re-release the admit card for MAH MCA CET 2020. The exam will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

All the candidates who have applied for the exam are advised to check the official website frequently for any updates.

MAH CET is an entrance exam, conducted by the Maharashtra government every year for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the state. MCA CET exam is for the candidates who wants to apply for MCA Course in the state.

