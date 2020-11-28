MAH MCA CET Result 2020: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell Declares Scores on Official Website, Nivedita Jain Topper

The wait for MAH MCA CET Result 2020 is finally over as the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the rank list and score card for admissions to Master of Computer Application program. The MAH MCA CET 2020 result was announced on the official website of the State Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org. The MAH MCA CET Exam 2020 was conducted on October 28. All the candidates who sat for the MCA exam can check the result on the official website of the exam-conducting authority.

According to the MAH MCA CET Rank List 2020, the first position is grabbed by Nivedita Jain, who scored 154 marks, making for 99.99 percentile. Lakshay, at rank 2, scored 148 marks for the similar percentile, while 3rd rank is shared by three people. Nitish Verma, Raushan Kumar and Sohham Seal secured third position in the MAH MCA CET Rank List 2020, scoring 140.5 marks each for 99.97 percentile.

Steps to check MAH MCA CET Result and Rank List 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, select ‘Click Here for Result of MAH-MCA CET 2020’ link flashing under Notifications

Step 3: On clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a PDF file containing candidates name and rank

Step 4: You can either directly search your name or download the PDF file in your system to check the rank

Students can also check their MAH MCA CET 2020 Result and rank using the direct link here

While the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell initially planned to conduct the MAH MCA CET 2020 in March/April this year, it was later postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Maharashtra government holds MAH MCA CET 2020 every year to grant admission to selected students in the First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three-year full time PG degree in program in Master of Computer Applications (MCA). Candidates can take admission in the government, government aided, university managed, university departments and unaided institutes in Maharashtra through MAH CET 2020.