MAH-XI vs TAM-XI Dream11 Predictions, Bangladesh Other OD, Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Moving forward in the Bangladesh Other OD, the fifth match of the season is scheduled to be played today. The Bangladesh One Day Cup 2020 on October 19 will take place between teams Mahmudullah XI and Tamim XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, scheduled to commence at 1pm IST. The Bangladesh Other OD, Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI outing will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. This year, the three part of the series are: Mahmudullah XI, Tamim XI and Najmul XI.

This will be the last game for Mahmudullah XI as they failed to make an impression, winning only one match in the series so far. Their last defeat came at a hefty 131-run loss to Najmul XI. Tamim XI has also won one and lost one match. In their third tournament today, Tamim XI will be looking forward to score a victory at all cost. This also looks as a golden chance for the team to settle their previous lose against Mahmudullah XI, where Tamim XI were defeated by 5 wickets.

MAH-XI vs TAM-XI Bangladesh Other OD, Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI

MAH-XI vs TAM-XI Bangladesh Other OD, Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI: Match Details

October 19 - 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

Dream11 team for Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI

Dream11 captain: Ebadot Hossain

Dream11 vice-captain: Mustafizur Rehman

Dream11 wicket keeper: Nurul Hasan

Dream11 batsmen: Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque

Dream11 all-rounders: Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan

Dream11 bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rehman

MAH-XI vs TAM-XI Bangladesh Other OD, Mahmudullah XI playing 11 against Tamim XI: Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Raqibul Hasan, Sumon Khan, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain

MAH-XI vs TAM-XI Bangladesh Other OD, Tamim XI playing 11 against Mahmudullah XI: Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Shahadat Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rehman