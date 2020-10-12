Maha: 1341 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane; Tally Rises To 191823

Thane: Maharashtra’s Thane district added1,341 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,91,823, an official said on Monday. The district also reported 32 deaths on Sunday, taking the toll to 4,846, he said.

So far, the maximum positive cases have been reported from the district’s Kalyan town at 46,185, followed by Thane city-40,861 and Navi Mumbai 40,345, the official said. Thane city has till now reported the maximum number of deaths-1,066, followed by Kalyan-903, Navi Mumbai-817 and Mira Bhayander-634.

As of now, there are 16,160 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,70,817 patients have recovered. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 89.05 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.53 per cent, the official said.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 37,888 COVID-19 cases and 752 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.

