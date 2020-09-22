Maha: 1,550 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 29 Fresh Deaths

Thane(PTI) The COVID-19 count in Maharashtra’s Thane district has gone up to 1,60,253 with the addition of 1,550 new cases, an official said on Tuesday. The death toll has gone up to 4,172 after 29 patients succumbed to the disease in the district on Monday, he said.

Among the new cases, 413 were reported from Kalyan town, 345 from Navi Mumbai and 340 from Thane city. The remaining cases were detected in other parts of the district. Thane city has till now reported the maximum 938 deaths, followed by Kalyan-773 and Navi Mumbai-703.

Among the total COVID-19 cases, Kalyan (39,172) topped the list, followed by Navi Mumbai (33,491) and Thane city (33,203), the official said. As of now, there are 18,598 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,37,483 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 85.79 per cent and the death rate is 2.60 per cent. So far, 7,51,939 people been tested for the viral infection in the district, the official said.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 32,390 COVID-19 cases while 616 people have died of the infection, an official from the district administration said..

