News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Maha: 18 Booked In Aurangabad For IPL Betting

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Eighteen people, including eight women, were booked in Aurangabad in Maharashtra for allegedly betting during the ongoing IPL tournament and items worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from them, an official said on Friday. They were held in a raid on October 21 in the city's Rouza Baugh area, said City Chowk police station inspector Sambhaji Pawar.

Aurangabad: Eighteen people, including eight women, were booked in Aurangabad in Maharashtra for allegedly betting during the ongoing IPL tournament and items worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from them, an official said on Friday. They were held in a raid on October 21 in the city’s Rouza Baugh area, said City Chowk police station inspector Sambhaji Pawar.

“They were placing and accepting bets using a social media application and had deployed 42 mobile phones for the purpose. We have seized 52 mobile phones, laptops, cash. The 18 have been charged under the Gambling Act,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 23, 2020, 22:31 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...