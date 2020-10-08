Maha: 1,857 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 43 More Deaths

Thane: Thane district in Maharashtra has added 1,857 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,85,799, an official said on Thursday. The district also reported 43 deaths due to the viral infection on Wednesday, raising its toll to 4,687, he said.

On Wednesday, Thane city reported 414 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Kalyan-389, Navi Mumbai-356 and Mira Bhayander-223. The remaining cases were detected in other parts of the district, the official said. Out of the total cases, Kalyan has so far reported 44,781 cases, Thane city-39,358, Navi Mumbai-39,091 and Mira Bhayander-19,788, he said.

Among the fatalities, Thane city has till now reported 1,042 deaths, Kalyan-873, Navi Mumbai-793 and Mira Bhayander -610, he said. As of now, there are 16,540 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 1,64,572 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 88.58 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.52 per cent, he added. An official from neighbouring Palghar said the district has till now reported 36,933 COVID-19 cases and 722 deaths due to the disease.

